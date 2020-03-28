Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 319 Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $12,015,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,324,000 after acquiring an additional 227,578 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 395,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.99 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.