Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 227 Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $1,239,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,571 shares of company stock worth $65,442,392 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

