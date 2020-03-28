Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 271 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $36,937,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,467,000 after purchasing an additional 248,827 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SAP by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,080,000 after purchasing an additional 167,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,288,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $110.28 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.51. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

