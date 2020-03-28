Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 300,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

