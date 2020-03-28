Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $110.09 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.35.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

