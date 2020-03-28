Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,196,000 after acquiring an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $146.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.83. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $208,727.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,322.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $171,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $121,761.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,260 shares of company stock worth $23,812,904. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

