Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.02.

Shares of CNI opened at $73.93 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.