Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $242,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.15.

VRSK stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average is $153.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

