Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $44,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $156.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.