Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $39,000 in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Also, COO Mark Yung purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $98,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,772.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACW stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on PACW. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

