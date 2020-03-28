Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $39,000 in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.