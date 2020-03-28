Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $36,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total transaction of $773,202.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.11.

Shares of ANSS opened at $223.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.87 and its 200 day moving average is $244.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.