Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $35,000 in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

International Paper stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.