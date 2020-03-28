Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 794 NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 54.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE:NRG opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.82. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,598.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.