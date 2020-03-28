Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 751 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,192 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,141 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,350,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,471,000 after acquiring an additional 829,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 610,409 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.