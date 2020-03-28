Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 210 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 210 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH stock opened at $128.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.77.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.