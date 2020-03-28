Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,942,000 after buying an additional 54,763 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

