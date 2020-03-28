Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,775,000 after purchasing an additional 407,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,956 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,099,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,358,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,490,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

OGE Energy stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.