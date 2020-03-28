Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 241 CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,939,000 after buying an additional 161,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.59.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that CDW will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,428. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $123.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

