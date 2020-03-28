Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,181 Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 9,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 17,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

