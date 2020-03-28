Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.70.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average of $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

