Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $892.43 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,151.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,153.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 40.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,174.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.