Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 14,598 Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $380,277.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 56,411 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $1,391,095.26.

On Thursday, January 9th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 379,997 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $7,409,941.50.

ALEC opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alector Inc has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.39.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 496.65% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alector from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alector by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 35,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alector by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,076,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

