Oppenheimer Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from to in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.15.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Incyte has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Incyte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.