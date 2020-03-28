Oppenheimer Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from to in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.15.
NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Incyte has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $96.79.
In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Incyte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
