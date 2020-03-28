Ontology Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00005752 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, BCEX, Kucoin and Bitbns. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $231.30 million and $70.63 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,913,241 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Indodax, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, Koinex, Hotbit, Gate.io, Binance, Bibox, Upbit, BCEX, Bitbns and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

