ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Purchases $197,490.00 in Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,719,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 606.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 567,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

