One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Up 11.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS)’s share price shot up 11.5% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.45, 175,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 166,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSS shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 396,234 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.06.

About One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

