Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Up 6.4%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.28, approximately 651,009 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 804,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMER shares. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Omeros alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Omeros by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 858,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 117,126 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Omeros by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 60,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Omeros by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 55,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.