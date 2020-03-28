Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 268,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 459,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 851,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,441 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $256,424. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NYSE ORI opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

