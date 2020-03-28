NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.517 dividend. This is a positive change from NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

