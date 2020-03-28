Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Raised to $20.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Novavax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Novavax from to in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Novavax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novavax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.47.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 473.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

