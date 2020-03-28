Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.26% from the company’s current price.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Novavax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Novavax from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Novavax by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.