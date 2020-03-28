Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.53. The company has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

