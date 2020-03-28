Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €34.69 ($40.34).

Get Norma Group alerts:

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €16.13 ($18.76) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.26. Norma Group has a 52 week low of €17.98 ($20.91) and a 52 week high of €47.36 ($55.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $513.94 million and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.