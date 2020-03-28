Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Director John W. Rogers, Jr. Buys 2,500 Shares

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $83.23 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.61.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nike from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nike by 452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 87,697 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.