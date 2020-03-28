NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President James D. Dondero Sells 65,272 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President James D. Dondero sold 65,272 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,638,327.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE NXRT opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.43. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,260,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
