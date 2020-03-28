NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President James D. Dondero Sells 65,272 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President James D. Dondero sold 65,272 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,638,327.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NXRT opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.43. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,260,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

