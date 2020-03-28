NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Brian Mitts Sells 7,000 Shares

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) insider Brian Mitts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,881. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $26.65 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $631.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

