NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Brian Mitts Sells 7,000 Shares

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) insider Brian Mitts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,881. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:NXRT opened at $26.65 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $631.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
