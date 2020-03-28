New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading 7.1% Higher

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.15, 5,603,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 5,598,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 16,317 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,822,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

