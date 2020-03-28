Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 221.1% from the February 27th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

