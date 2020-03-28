NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetSol Technologies is a multinational provider of enterprise software and IT services to the financial services industry. NetSol helps clients to identify, evaluate and implement technology solutions to meet their strategic business challenges and maximize their bottom line. By utilizing its worldwide resources, NetSol delivers high-quality, cost-effective equipment and vehicle finance portfolio management solutions. The Company also delivers managed IT services ranging from consulting and application development to systems integration and development outsourcing. NetSol’s commitment to quality is demonstrated by its achievement of both ISO 9001 and SEI (Software Engineering Institute) CMMi (Capability Maturity Model) Level 5 assessment, a distinction shared by only 94 companies worldwide. The Company’s clients include global automakers, financial institutions, technology companies and governmental agencies. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTWK. ValuEngine upgraded NetSol Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetSol Technologies will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 24,123.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

