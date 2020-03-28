Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,922 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.48. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,696.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

