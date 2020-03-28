nDEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. nDEX has a market capitalization of $2,040.05 and $42.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.02522946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00195224 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042158 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

