National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,054

National Grid (LON:NG) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 986 ($12.97) to GBX 1,054 ($13.86) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Grid to a neutral rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 984.54 ($12.95).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 937 ($12.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 980.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 931.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.13).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

