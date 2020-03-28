National Bank Financial Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$15.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$9.29 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.10 and a 52 week high of C$14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$36,330.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$452,795.52.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

