Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

MBIO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.61 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 415.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 182,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 49.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.