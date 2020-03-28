MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €243.00 ($282.56) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €312.00 ($362.79) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €198.13 ($230.38).

ETR MTX opened at €147.15 ($171.10) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 12 month high of €289.30 ($336.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €211.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €241.80.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

