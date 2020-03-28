MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Up 7.2%

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.62, 1,185,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,192,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRC. Evercore ISI lowered MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $376.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.01.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Elton Ray Bond acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,604.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H B. Wehrle III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 186.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 117.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 98,291 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

