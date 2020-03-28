Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Receives GBX 1,863.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,863.57 ($24.51).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mondi to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Mondi alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Oswald sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.59), for a total value of £290,949.30 ($382,727.31).

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,327 ($17.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,519.21 ($33.14). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,526.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,612.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a €0.56 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.