Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.70.

Shares of GLOB opened at $85.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.84. Globant SA has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $141.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

