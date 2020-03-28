Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,519 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,120 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,337.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,124,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,698 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $22,440,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 266,143 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

NYSE BHC opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BHC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 in the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.